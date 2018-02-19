Utah man dies in avalanche near Wyoming ski resort - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Utah man dies in avalanche near Wyoming ski resort

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.

The Deseret News reports Alex Marra of Orem died Saturday after being trapped in an avalanche near Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

According to Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue, Marra was trapped in Rock Springs Canyon late Saturday morning.

Officials say Marra's ski partner was not injured in the incident.

Seth Saunders says his family saw Marra as a son and brother.

The Marras and the Saunders family met in Bainbridge, Ohio more than three decades have stayed close ever since.

Saunders says Marra enjoyed skiing and other outdoor sports, was adventurous and lived life to its fullest.

