Gibson Guitar company may be bankrupt

Iconic guitar brand Gibson could be on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report.

The company, whose Les Paul and SG instruments have been played by generations of musicians, including stars such as Slash, Bob Marley, and Carlos Santana, was founded more than 100 years ago in Michigan.

Gibson's Chief Financial Officer Bill Lawrence recently left the firm just six months before $375 million of senior secured notes were due to mature, according to a report by the Nashville Post earlier this month. He had been working for the company for little over a year before departing.

