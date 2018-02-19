Agency managing vast US lands experiences year of upheaval - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Agency managing vast US lands experiences year of upheaval



By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A year of upheaval at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a sweeping reorganization proposed for its 70,000 employees.

The agency's evolving status quo has met with praise from energy and mining companies and congressional Republicans.

They welcome the change from perceived heavy-handed regulation under President Barack Obama.

But the realignment has met resistance from Democrats, conservation groups and some Interior employees.

They say Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has elevated corporate desires above the agency's duty to safeguard public lands and resources.

Zinke says he wants more decisions made at regional levels to streamline an agency that oversees more than 780,000 square miles (2 million square kilometers) of public lands and much of the nation's natural resources.

  • Search underway for missing skier at Whitefish Mountain Resort

    WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort.    Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday.    The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain.    Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...

  • Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

    The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

