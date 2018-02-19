MetraPark announces Luke Bryan ticket sales date

Country Superstar Luke Bryan will play the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark Friday, September 14th.

Bryan won the CMT Performance of the Year in 2017 for "Want to Want Me."

The stop in Billings is part of the "What Makes You Country" tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Tickets are priced from $59.75 to $99.75. Tickets at MetraPark.com, at the MetraPark Box Office, or by phone at 800.366.8538.