Final Report Yellowstone Fenn Treasure Death

Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.
One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
Hoppel said hydrants can have ice around them which makes it difficult for the fire fighters to get to quickly. He explained why this is important for the community to help out.
Hoppel said hydrants can have ice around them which makes it difficult for the fire fighters to get to quickly. He explained why this is important for the community to help out.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.
A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Cody – Cody could get a new visitor center. Volunteers presented the idea to Park County’s Commissioners Tuesday.
Cody – Cody could get a new visitor center. Volunteers presented the idea to Park County’s Commissioners Tuesday.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.
One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.