Billings woman finds calling in making mittens

One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.



Darlene Newstrom is a retired special education teacher and a member at Shiloh United Methodist Church who wanted to pick up a hobby that meant something more.



"I sew as a hobby, that is true," Newstrom said. "I didn't have this project at all until I was praying for a project in December and nothing was coming to me except for making mittens, which I kind of discounted because I never made a pair of mittens."



After finding her calling in making mittens, she decided to find out if the community needs this winter accessory. The hub was the first place to look.



"I said if you don't need it, just tell me you don't need it, but she said she needed 110 mittens," Newstrom said. "She said last weekend, they sent four people to the ER with frost-bitten hands."



And so began her project in making mittens.



Newstrom makes her mittens out of wool, fleece for the inside, and an elastic band. She said that she didn't realize an accessory as simple as mittens would be in such high demand throughout the Magic City.



"We now know that the Rescue Mission and the Women's Shelter need mittens and we also know this is a resource that will need to be renewed," Newstrom added.



The mitten-making enthusiast has delivered an overall total of 150 mittens so far and said she still has work to do.



"As long as the resources are coming in, that's how long I'll do it," Newstrom stated.

If you or anyone you know would like to make any donations, she said you can reach her at (406)208-2578.