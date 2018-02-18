Search and rescue teams comb mountain for missing skier

One Billings woman saw a need to make sure the homeless are kept warm this winter.
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
Hoppel said hydrants can have ice around them which makes it difficult for the fire fighters to get to quickly. He explained why this is important for the community to help out.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
