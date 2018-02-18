Caught on Camera: Smash and Grab at iDoctor in Billings

A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise.

The iDoctor posted the video of the burglary on their Facebook page. It happened early Friday morning at their West End store in Billings.

In the video, you can see the suspect drive up... get out of the vehicle pick up a brick and throw it through the front door glass.

The suspect then enters, smashes the display case and removes the merchandise.

The video does not give a clear picture of the suspect or the car.

However, iDoctor is hopeful that help from the community can lead them to the suspects who are likely trying to cell the electronics online.

The following information comes from their Facebook post.

Here is a list of the devices stolen. PLEASE BE VERY CAUTIOUS purchasing any of these devices from local people on Facebook and Craigslist.



1x iPhone 6S Plus 16 GB Verizon

1x iPhone 6S Plus 64 GB Verizon

3x iPhone 6S 64 GB Verizon

3x iPhone 6 64 GB Verizon

3x Samsung Note 5 32 GB Verizon

1x Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB Unlocked



We are specifically posting these because we have received multiple tips for these phones showing up for sale in multiple local Facebook groups in under 24 hours since the robbery. We do not want anyone to purchase a hot potato as they are reported stolen and will not work for much longer.

If you have any information please contact Billings police.