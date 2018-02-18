Caught on Camera: Smash and Grab at iDoctor in Billings

A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
Winter is an ideal time for wildlife biologists to capture animals. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's Outdoor Report, there are many ways to capture game.
Brewer Dental center celebrates their 13th annual Dentistry of the Heart event.
A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
A local business is trying to get the word out about stolen merchandise. The iDoctor posted the video of the Friday morning burglary on their Facebook page.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
