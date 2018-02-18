Remains of damaged Glacier chalet hold up under record snows

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
Winter is an ideal time for wildlife biologists to capture animals. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's Outdoor Report, there are many ways to capture game.
Winter is an ideal time for wildlife biologists to capture animals. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's Outdoor Report, there are many ways to capture game.
Brewer Dental center celebrates their 13th annual Dentistry of the Heart event.
Brewer Dental center celebrates their 13th annual Dentistry of the Heart event.
According to the American Heart Association, CPR provided immediately after sudden cardiac can double or even triple a victim's chance of survival.
According to the American Heart Association, CPR provided immediately after sudden cardiac can double or even triple a victim's chance of survival.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
Winter is an ideal time for wildlife biologists to capture animals. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's Outdoor Report, there are many ways to capture game.
Winter is an ideal time for wildlife biologists to capture animals. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's Outdoor Report, there are many ways to capture game.
A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.
A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.
McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.
Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
When you send your kids off to school every day, you trust they're in a safe environment. But just how safe are they at school? "Long gone are the days when the school doors are just left open," said Joe Halligen, the principle of Ben Steele Middle School.
When you send your kids off to school every day, you trust they're in a safe environment. But just how safe are they at school? "Long gone are the days when the school doors are just left open," said Joe Halligen, the principle of Ben Steele Middle School.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.
The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page