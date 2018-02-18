Remains of damaged Glacier chalet hold up under record snows

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.



The Glacier National Park Conservancy says a flyover of the backcountry Sperry Chalet earlier this month showed the walls still standing.



The group raised more than $100,000 to stabilize the chalet after an August wildfire gutted the structure.



The Great Falls Tribune reports that the area around the chalet has received nearly 300 inches (762 centimeters) of snow so far this winter.



Glacier park administrators announced Friday that a community event is planned in Kalispell on Feb. 28 to discuss rebuilding plans.



U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke says rebuilding the hotel is a priority.