Brewer Dental center celebrates their 13th annual Dentistry of the Heart event.

As a way to give back to the Billings community, they provide free cleaning, extraction or filling on a first come, first serve basis.

Brewer Dental center is the largest contributor to this event, providing over one million dollars in dental services.

Marketing and events coordinator Bryan Peabody said the positive community response is overwhelming.

"Well, we have a lot of people in the community that don't have access to dental care and that's one of the reasons why we do it. So people who come to this event are super grateful and they thank us every year," said Peabody. "Two weeks down the road we have the Home Improvement show and there's tons of people from Montana that go to that event and they tells us every spring show how thankful they are that we do this event."

Peabody says Brewer Dental Center has helped 143 patients last year in one day and are hoping to exceed that number this year