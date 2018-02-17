CPR Saturday offers free training to Billings community

According to the American Heart Association, CPR provided immediately after sudden cardiac can double or even triple a victim's chance of survival.

The difference between life and death, this is how important CPR can be.

CPR Saturday is an annual event provided by local organizations to teach attendees life saving techniques.

Jason Mahoney, Co-chair of CPR Saturday says he wants attendees feeling confident to perform CPR if someone went into cardiac arrest.

"That's our goal and when we ask people how they feel, they report these classes have really gotten them to the point to where they feel they can perform the skills they came here to learn," said Mahoney.

With the proper knowledge and tools, anyone can learn how to save a life.

Just ask Olivia Debelak, who came to the class to brush up on her CPR skills.

"One thing I didn't know about the baby breath's," said Debelak. "You're suppose to do it a lot lighter than a child or an adult."

Debelak encourages everyone to take a CPR class.

She says you can never be too prepared.

"A lot of people don't know how to do this so in an emergency," Debelak adds. "It's nice to at least know how to do it, even if you don't have the certificate just go through the class."