Safety experts recommend changing how schools conduct drills

Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
Montana environmental officials say a reported increase in aquatic algae on the Smith River is interfering with recreational activities on the popular waterway northwest of White Sulphur Spings.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
When you send your kids off to school every day, you trust they're in a safe environment. But just how safe are they at school? "Long gone are the days when the school doors are just left open," said Joe Halligen, the principle of Ben Steele Middle School.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.
Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.
As the snow continues to fall, Public Works wants to reassure the city of Billings, they will continue residential plowing for the remainder of the winter season.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was
