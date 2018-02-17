Psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session

Pullman police arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.

Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assaulted her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki. Results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab positively matched Funabiki's DNA to the swabs collected from the victim in the sexual assault examination.

Dr. Funabiki surrendered himself to the Pullman Police Department Friday night and was booked on a charge of Rape in the 2nd Degree, which is punishable by life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.