Florida man's Facebook post goes viral after he surrenders his legally owned AR-15

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -

Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post. 

Ben Dickmann described himself in the post as a "responsible, highly-trained gun owner" but said "I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle," in his post that has now been shared more than 134,000 times. 

Dickmann said he could have sold the rifle but chose to surrender it to the Broward County Sheriff's Office because he believes "no person needs" the weapon. 

"I will be the change I want to see in this world," Dickman said. "If our law makers will continue to close their eyes and open their wallets, I will lead by example."

Some applauded the decision in the comments. 

"Thank you for your common sense. Thank you for sharing your story. We need more people like you. Responsible, yet practical," one person commented. 

"Many small acts make a difference. Thank You." another person said. 

There were also those who disagreed with the gesture. 

"I’ll keep all my guns thank you very much, law abiding citizens turning in recreational firearms is not the solution," one commenter said. 

"Your (sic) a joke just looking for attention just like all liberals they don't really care about these victims and their family's. just looking for ways to keep or restore their free rides," another person said. 

Here is the full post. 

"I’m putting my money where my mouth is (from yesterday’s FB post). This is an AR-FiveSeven, I own this rifle. It’s a caliber variant of the AR-15. I am a responsible, highly trained gun owner. However I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle. This rifle is not a “tool” I have use for. A tool, by definition makes a job/work easier. Any “job” i can think of legally needing doing can be done better by a different firearm. I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it, I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment. I have surrendered this rifle to The Broward Sheriff at the Tamarac Post. I could have easily sold this rifle, but no person needs this. I will be the change I want to see in this world. If our law makers will continue to close their eyes and open their wallets, I will lead by example."

