Escape Inmate Wanted

The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.

Ashley Whistlingelk walked away from the Passages community corrections program, in Billings, around 9:00 PM Friday night,

Whistlingelk is a 24-year-old Native American. She stands 5'5", and is 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Whistlingelk was sentenced for theft out of Rosebud County and arrived at Passages January 15th.

The Department of Corrections states that Whistlingelk should be considered dangerous as she now faces a felony escape charge that carries a 10-year sentence.