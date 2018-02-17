School District 2 safety measures

When you send your kids off to school every day, you trust they're in a safe environment.

But just how safe are they at school?

"Long gone are the days when the school doors are just left open," said Joe Halligen, the principle of Ben Steele Middle School.

School district 2 has taken measures over the past few years to heighten school safety, through new technology.

"We put in cameras and buzz ins where the doors are locked 24/7," Lew Anderson, Ben Steele Middle School Bond Project Manager said.

Now, you have to be let into all schools in the district, and check in with the main office.

The district also has a new walkie-talkie system that allows police officers, administration, and faculty members to communicate between all district two schools.

In the new Ben Steele Middle School, there are gates that come down in certain areas of the hallways.

However, not all of the safety measures are high-tech.

Just like the front doors, classroom doors are also locked 24/7.

While the use of technology offers a critical measure of protection, preparedness is just as vital.

Halligen said he's conducted six emergency drills this year.

"Really it's just keeping the message in front of kids.," Halligen said. "It's reminding teachers about the safety protocols, the easy stuff that can be done day to day to just keep our kids and themselves safe."

"All of those measures are created to keep our kid safe. It's not to inconvenience the guests and the parents coming to our school. It's not to keep people out. It's to allow the right people in."