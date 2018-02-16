Snow Buddies needs more volunteers - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Snow Buddies needs more volunteers

Posted: Updated:

The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.

The program assists residents who need help shoveling public sidewalks in front of their homes.

There are currently 17 volunteers in the program.

Billings zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell says the feedback she's received from those who need help are positive.

"They like helping people, most of them don't want their names. They're not interested in accolades or attaboys or anything like that," said Cromwell.

"They just want to help out where there's a need. Clearly, there is a need in our community for this so we're happy to help with that connection."

If you would like to know more on how to volunteer for Snow Buddies call 406-237-6146.

  • LocalMore>>

  • City of Billings continues residential plowing

    City of Billings continues residential plowing

    Friday, February 16 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-02-17 02:19:44 GMT

    As the snow continues to fall, Public Works wants to reassure the city of Billings, they will continue residential plowing for the remainder of the winter season. 

    As the snow continues to fall, Public Works wants to reassure the city of Billings, they will continue residential plowing for the remainder of the winter season. 

  • Snow Buddies needs more volunteers

    Snow Buddies needs more volunteers

    Friday, February 16 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-02-17 02:04:19 GMT

    The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program. 

    The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program. 

  • FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:34 PM EST2018-02-16 19:34:16 GMT

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-16 18:57:42 GMT

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

  • Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-02-16 07:04:14 GMT

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

  • Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-15 18:00:30 GMT

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

  • McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    Thursday, February 15 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-15 23:17:48 GMT

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

  • Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-16 23:33:50 GMT
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.

  • WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-15 00:45:23 GMT
    Fabian BöschFabian Bösch

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

  • Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-16 15:58:58 GMT

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

  • Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-02-16 05:18:16 GMT
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...