Snow Buddies needs more volunteers

The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.

The program assists residents who need help shoveling public sidewalks in front of their homes.

There are currently 17 volunteers in the program.

Billings zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell says the feedback she's received from those who need help are positive.

"They like helping people, most of them don't want their names. They're not interested in accolades or attaboys or anything like that," said Cromwell.

"They just want to help out where there's a need. Clearly, there is a need in our community for this so we're happy to help with that connection."

If you would like to know more on how to volunteer for Snow Buddies call 406-237-6146.