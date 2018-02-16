Snow Buddies needs more volunteers

As the snow continues to fall, Public Works wants to reassure the city of Billings, they will continue residential plowing for the remainder of the winter season.
The Billings planning and community services are searching for more volunteers for their Snow Buddies program.
Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.
Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that.
With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.
McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where
A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.
