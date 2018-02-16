Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.
  
Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook.
  
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.5 and said its epicenter was 2 kilometers southeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 43 kilometers.
  
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico on Sept. 19 left 228 people dead in the capital and 369 across the region.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-16 18:57:42 GMT

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

  • Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-02-16 07:04:14 GMT

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

  • Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-15 18:00:30 GMT

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

  • McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    Thursday, February 15 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-15 23:17:48 GMT

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

  • Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-16 23:33:50 GMT
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.

  • WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-15 00:45:23 GMT
    Fabian BöschFabian Bösch

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

  • Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-16 15:58:58 GMT

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

  • Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-02-16 05:18:16 GMT
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...