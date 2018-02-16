Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where

A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...