FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

Posted: Updated:
By Phillip Ohnemus, KULR
Connect
Press Release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Fish Wildlife and Parks released the results Friday of the Chronic Wasting Disease Hunt conducted in Carbon County.

FWP says that 216 mule deer and 123 white-tailed deer harvested between December 15th through February 15th.

FWP had hoped to harvest 200 mule deer and 200 white-tailed deer to get a statistically valid sample.

According to FWP, biologists and game wardens were also able to gather samples from deer that died of other causes, including collisions with vehicles.

Testing of recently harvested deer is still underway. Final numbers are not expected for at least two more weeks.

Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

FWP will use the results of the final tally to outline a plan to keep CWD from spreading.

The organization has already established a “transportation restriction zone” that precludes hunters from removing certain parts of deer killed in much of Carbon County to anyplace other than Carbon and Yellowstone counties.

FWP explains that “CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. CWD has not been shown to spread to people, pets, livestock or wildlife outside of the deer family. However, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend not consuming meat from an animal known to be infected with CWD. The CDC also recommends that hunters have deer tested if they were harvested in areas where CWD is known to be present.”

More information about CWD and the special hunt is available online at http://fwp.mt.gov/cwd.

  • LocalMore>>

  • FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:34 PM EST2018-02-16 19:34:16 GMT

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

  • Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-02-16 07:04:14 GMT

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

  • Focus on filling your own home with love

    Focus on filling your own home with love

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-02-16 06:55:12 GMT

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

    MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-16 20:35:50 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday.  

    Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday.  

  • FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:34 PM EST2018-02-16 19:34:16 GMT

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

    Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

  • Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-16 15:58:58 GMT

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    UPDATE: No known injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington community college

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-16 18:57:42 GMT

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

    Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

  • Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-15 18:00:30 GMT

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

    A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard. 

  • Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-02-16 07:04:14 GMT

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

  • McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

    Thursday, February 15 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-15 23:17:48 GMT

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

    McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

  • WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier casually rides up escalator with only one arm

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-15 00:45:23 GMT
    Fabian BöschFabian Bösch

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Competing at an Olympics is a serious affair, not that it seems to worry Fabian Bösch too much. The 20-year-old Swiss skier isn't scheduled to compete until next Sunday in the men's Slopestyle event, so in the meantime he's having a bit of fun with his strength training. "After 20 years, I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch posted a video of his antics on Instagram, where 

  • Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-02-16 05:18:16 GMT
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...

  • Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high

    Friday, February 16 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-02-16 21:07:56 GMT
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.
    The director of a Maine day care says about dozen staff members reported feeling high after eating cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine's Day treat.

  • Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Fly-over of Sperry Chalet shows walls are standing

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-16 15:58:58 GMT

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.