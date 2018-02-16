FWP releases preliminary results from Carbon County CWD hunt

Fish Wildlife and Parks released the results Friday of the Chronic Wasting Disease Hunt conducted in Carbon County.

FWP says that 216 mule deer and 123 white-tailed deer harvested between December 15th through February 15th.

FWP had hoped to harvest 200 mule deer and 200 white-tailed deer to get a statistically valid sample.

According to FWP, biologists and game wardens were also able to gather samples from deer that died of other causes, including collisions with vehicles.

Testing of recently harvested deer is still underway. Final numbers are not expected for at least two more weeks.

Preliminary numbers show that seven mule deer from southern Carbon County, one white-tailed deer harvested near Joliet, and one mule deer killed in northern Liberty County have tested positive for the disease.

FWP will use the results of the final tally to outline a plan to keep CWD from spreading.

The organization has already established a “transportation restriction zone” that precludes hunters from removing certain parts of deer killed in much of Carbon County to anyplace other than Carbon and Yellowstone counties.

FWP explains that “CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. CWD has not been shown to spread to people, pets, livestock or wildlife outside of the deer family. However, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend not consuming meat from an animal known to be infected with CWD. The CDC also recommends that hunters have deer tested if they were harvested in areas where CWD is known to be present.”

More information about CWD and the special hunt is available online at http://fwp.mt.gov/cwd.