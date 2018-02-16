Focus on filling your own home with love - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Focus on filling your own home with love

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say.

"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Let them come to us as parents."

Estelle said it's also crucial to keep our emotions in check.

"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Because we as adults see the big picture, we can become anxious and angry and unfortunately, sometimes we can pass that to our children. That can make things a little bit worse, instead of better."

She said her best advice for parents is to focus on your own home. Fill it with as much love, compassion and security as you possibly can.

"If home is a place that's safe, nurturing, validating for all feelings, has places that are restorative in ways they need them to be, that's what we can do," she said.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Action Trackchair provides full mobility

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-02-16 07:04:14 GMT

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

    Imagine having full mobility in a wheelchair, but the Action Trackchair is more than that. 

  • Focus on filling your own home with love

    Focus on filling your own home with love

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-02-16 06:55:12 GMT

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

  • Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-02-16 05:18:16 GMT
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...
    Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate. At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it. The school district sent surveys to teachers, a...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Focus on filling your own home with love

    Focus on filling your own home with love

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:55 AM EST2018-02-16 06:55:12 GMT

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

    With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

  • Fly-over of Sperry Chalet Shows Walls Standing

    Fly-over of Sperry Chalet Shows Walls Standing

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-02-16 02:51:36 GMT

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

    A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

  • Gov. Bullock says "thoughts and prayers aren't solutions" to mass shooting epidemic

    Gov. Bullock says "thoughts and prayers aren't solutions" to mass shooting epidemic

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-02-16 00:38:25 GMT

    Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the state to display all flags at half-staff Thursday out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Florida. Bullock says it's time to "start a conversation" about mental health care and gun safety laws, and that thoughts and prayers alone aren't solutions.

    Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the state to display all flags at half-staff Thursday out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Florida. Bullock says it's time to "start a conversation" about mental health care and gun safety laws, and that thoughts and prayers alone aren't solutions.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

    These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

    Friday, February 16 2018 4:10 AM EST2018-02-16 09:10:11 GMT
    A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
    A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.