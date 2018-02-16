Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cody schools debate implementing new gun policy

CODY, Wyo. -

Cody’s school board will soon vote on whether to arm teachers in Park County School District #6. The trustees have been debating the issue since last fall. The deadly shooting in Florida intensified the debate.

At the January board meeting that was open to public comment, most of the audience stood up against arming school personnel. Some people spoke in favor of training and arming teachers and others, but most spoke against it.

The school district sent surveys to teachers, and last week, sent out surveys to 2400 voters. Heather Green got one. She has two children in Cody Schools.

Green remarked, “I do not want guns in the schools, whether it be for staff or for hired security personnel.”

Green is in favor of beefing up security, and even putting metal detectors at the school entrances.

She said, “I think the gun issue is bigger than just putting guns in schools.  There’s mental health crises with kids.  There’s broken political systems where the representatives aren’t hearing the voice of the people.

Another parent,  Yancy Dearinger Bonner said,  “The answer to gun violence isn’t throwing more guns in the mix.  I don’t trust that any amount of training will equip someone with a handgun in a school shooting situation to shoot a kid.”

Bonner  also supports greater school security, including metal detectors and bullet proof glass.

School board member Bill Struemke  said the deadly school shooting in Florida is tragic.

But, he remarked,  “But I think it highlights the need for some action, and what we are debating at the school board right now, is what action.”

Struemke supports arming teachers and other school employees.  In spite of the show against that policy at the January board meeting, he believes most of the Cody community does, too.

He said, “We need to protect our students any way we can. This does it, and this does give us that option, then yes, I am in support of it.”

The school board is planning a vote on the first reading of the gun measure next Tuesday night.

