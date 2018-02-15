Billings' Cardwell Relishes Experience as X Games Medalist

The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.
In the first ever X Games snow hillclimb, Austin Cardwell made Billings proud.
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.
A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.
Learning CPR can make a difference in someone's life. However, people's fear's about improperly administering CPR can hinder them from performing this life saving procedure.
Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.
It's not just Valentine's day Wednesday, in the Catholic community, people celebrate Ash Wednesday. Catholics throughout the Magic City have been attending church throughout the day to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday.
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.
"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.”
Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner.
In the first ever X Games snow hillclimb, Austin Cardwell made Billings proud.
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.
Martinez, who is about to begin his third year as hitting coach for the only team he played for in his 18-year career, was named on 70.4 percent of the 422 ballots cast by Baseball Writers' Association of America voters.
Sabonis is the Pacers' leading rebounder this season at 8.4 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.3 points per game.
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.
A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
Roads across Montana are covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.
