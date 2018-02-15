McDonald's moves cheeseburgers off Happy Meal menu

McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.
Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
Roads across Montana are covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.
