Powerful video of woman taking first breath with new lungs goes viral

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut-wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about.
An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
Roads across Montana are covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
