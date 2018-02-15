Powerful video of woman taking first breath with new lungs goes viral

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Video of a Minnesota woman taking her first breath of air after a lung transplant has gone viral.

According to KIMT, the video, which now has millions of views, shows Jennifer Jones taking her first unobstructed breath post-surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

Jones' fiancé, Rob Ronnenberg, captured the video and posted it to YouTube after her surgery in October.

The Byron couple does not know why the video has suddenly gained so much traction online, but it seems fitting, as National Donor Day was this week.

Jones remembers taking her first breath, and tears up recalling it.

"That moment of taking that first, oh, the first breath of air. For so long I have not been able to breathe like that," she said. "At first I was scared and then it was like, 'Oh, my goodness, I can breathe! I can still breathe and I'm still taking in all this air,' and it was overwhelming. It was incredible."

Jones was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis 11 years ago. Over the years, her lung function declined, making even simple tasks difficult.

By the time she found a donor match, her lung function was down to just 10 percent. Now, thanks to the anonymous person who decided to become a donor, she has 93 percent lung function.

"I wouldn't be here today without them. It's not about me. It's about them, and their legacy lives on because I get to live it now and that's a special thing that I am so proud of, and I take these lungs and take this gift as, like a child almost, that I'll protect with all my life. Their legacy, but my miracle."

Jones does not know if her donor's family has seen the video, but she heard from one woman who found comfort watching it.

"She lost a nephew," Ronnenberg said. "She said, 'You know, we got the card from the family that received the organs and that was nice, but nothing moved me or gave me that sense of closure and really what it means to be an organ donor and recipient like watching this video and seeing her face and knowing that she gets to live and seeing that impact.' That's what this is all about."

For information on becoming a donor, click here.

Story from WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio.