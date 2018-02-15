Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.
Learning CPR can make a difference in someone's life. However, people's fear's about improperly administering CPR can hinder them from performing this life saving procedure.
Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.
It's not just Valentine's day Wednesday, in the Catholic community, people celebrate Ash Wednesday. Catholics throughout the Magic City have been attending church throughout the day to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday.
The special chronic wasting disease hunt ends Thursday. Hunters still have a few hours left to fill their tags before the special hunt ends.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
Roads across Montana are covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
