Man found dead in sleeping bag outside business complex identified

A man found dead in a sleeping bag outside a West End Billings business complex has been identified as 55-year-old Steve Aalgaard.

That's according to Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner's office.

Lieutenant Neil Lawrence with Billings Police said Aalgaard was found on the 500 block of S. 24th St. West Tuesday.

Billings Police's initial report said Aalgaard may have died from cold exposure. Deputy Richard Hoffman with the coroner's office said Thursday that may have been a factor, but they are also looking at drugs and alcohol as potential factors as well. That information will not be available for another two months after a toxicology report is released.

Hoffman said there was no foul play suspected in Aalgaard's death. Aalgaard may have been there for up to 5 days.