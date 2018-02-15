CPR Misconceptions

Learning CPR can make a difference in saving someone's life.

However, people's fear's about improperly administering CPR can hinder them from performing this life saving procedure.

Billings firefighter and paramedic Cameron McCamley says the two main misconceptions people worry about is doing something wrong.

He says the good samaritan law in Montana covers basic legal protection for those who assist a victim who in danger.

"As long as you're doing what a normal person would do in this same situation, even if you're doing it wrong," said McCamley. "As long as you're trying to do the same thing, you have no negligence."

McCamley stresses the importance of continuing CPR once you begin and he says there are only three times when you can stop.

"It's when, the best case scenario when the person wakes up. Or, when you get relieved as far as another bystander or a public safety professional. Or, the third and worst case scenario is if you've gotten to the point of complete exhaustion and you can't perform anymore."

Jason Mahoney, co-chair of the CPR Saturday committee says CPR Saturday is a good course to teach effective and proper CPR methods.

Despite the risks, he says administering CPR is better than not doing anything at all.

"We know statistically that that if someone can be in CPR as soon as a victims heart stops, the chance of that person surviving goes up significantly," said Mahoney. "So, we want as many people in the community trained on how to deliver CPR as possible."

Mahoney says some of the simple skills you'll learn in the class are some of the most important skills for knowing when a person needs help.

"So, we want to teach people to save a life by providing CPR in basic techniques and bleeding control," adds Mahoney. "We're offering both of those this CPR Saturday and we've tried to schedule them so people can take both courses in the same day."