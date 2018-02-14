Broken pipes cause hundreds to lose water on reservation

Nearly 200 homes are without running water on the Rocky Boy Reservation after a cold snap broke pipes last week.
It's not just Valentine's day Wednesday, in the Catholic community, people celebrate Ash Wednesday. Catholics throughout the Magic City have been attending church throughout the day to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday.
The special chronic wasting disease hunt ends Thursday. Hunters still have a few hours left to fill their tags before the special hunt ends.
Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut-wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about.
A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County. The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...
Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.
MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.
The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question.
Amy Caldeira is the 8th grade history teacher at Laurel Middle School. She's spearheading this campaign to teach others that a little kindness can go a long way.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
