Chronic wasting disease special hunt ends Thursday

The special chronic wasting disease hunt ends Thursday. Hunters still have a few hours left to fill their tags before the special hunt ends.



Bob Gibson with Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said FWP has met its goal in the number of mule deer harvested in January. He said so far, a total of nine deer have been found to be infected with CWD in the state.



As for white-tailed deer, FWP is 65 deer short of meeting its quota, but there is still time.



"You should go onto Rock Creek toward Red Lodge or toward Bridger going down on the Clark Fork River and look in those places there," Gibson said.



Gibson said the special CWD hunt officially ends Thursday, 30 minutes after sunset.



Gibson said FWP will have an official count of the number of deer harvested with CWD in one to two weeks.