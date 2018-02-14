Catholic community celebrates Ash Wednesday

It's not just Valentine's day Wednesday, in the Catholic community, people celebrate Ash Wednesday.



Catholics throughout the Magic City have been attending church throughout the day to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday.



Father Robert Grosch is the priest at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Billings and he said Ash Wednesday is the beginning of lent, which means it is the start of the preparation of Easter that lasts for 40 days. He said the church marks the foreheads of Catholics to signify that we are entering a penitential season. He also said he's noticed that other religions are beginning to distribute ashes on Ash Wednesday.



Father Grosch said the ashes are meant to symbolize the body as a reminder that we are not immortal.



"The ashes are a reminder to us that we're going to die and return to the dust whence we came at some point and we need to improve our relationship with God because we're all going to die," explained Grosch. "We all have to repent, we're all going to return to the dust."



On Ash Wednesday, Catholics also begin fasting and may give up something such as eating sweets or eating fast food. They can also take on a habit such as praying more often or going to church every Sunday.

