DeVos donates salary to education, special needs charities - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

DeVos donates salary to education, special needs charities

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
  
Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said in a statement Wednesday that DeVos' one-year salary of $199,700 will be divided evenly among the four organizations.
  
One of the groups, Dreams Soar, works to encourage girls to pursue careers in the fields of science, engineering and mathematics. Another, Kids Hope USA, helps at-risk children. Vision to Learn provides eyeglasses to low-income children and Special Olympics helps children and adults with disabilities.
  
DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, the heir to the Amway marketing fortune.  She travels around the country on her own private plane and foots the bill.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Can you die of a broken heart?

    Can you die of a broken heart?

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-02-14 03:56:09 GMT

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:14 GMT
    Sam Big Hawk IIISam Big Hawk III

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

  • Stolen car leads law enforcement on high speed chase

    Stolen car leads law enforcement on high speed chase

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-02-14 07:17:16 GMT

    A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County.  The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...

    A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County.  The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...

  • Rocky Mountain College student matches with bone marrow recipient

    Rocky Mountain College student matches with bone marrow recipient

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-02-14 02:12:54 GMT

    For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question. 

    For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question. 

  • School hosts first Random Acts of Kindness Week

    School hosts first Random Acts of Kindness Week

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-02-14 01:29:40 GMT

    Amy Caldeira is the 8th grade history teacher at Laurel Middle School. She's spearheading this campaign to teach others that a little kindness can go a long way.

    Amy Caldeira is the 8th grade history teacher at Laurel Middle School. She's spearheading this campaign to teach others that a little kindness can go a long way.

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Last-minute tips to surprise your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

    Last-minute tips to surprise your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:28 PM EST2018-02-14 02:28:49 GMT
    Photo: Luke Ma / Flickr / MGNPhoto: Luke Ma / Flickr / MGN

    Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift. The big day is Wednesday, so if you haven't gotten anything for your special someone yet, what are you waiting for?

    Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift. The big day is Wednesday, so if you haven't gotten anything for your special someone yet, what are you waiting for?