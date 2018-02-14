Daycare workers think a parent brought them pot cookies - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Daycare workers think a parent brought them pot cookies

By Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
  
Bangor Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said no children ate the cookies that were dropped off at the Watch Me Shine daycare. But some of the staff reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication."
  
The daycare was closed Wednesday while police investigated.
  
The cookies are being tested.
  
The Bangor Daily News reports that the Maine law that legalized marijuana for recreational use has a stipulation that marijuana cannot be consumed inside of buildings used as a daycare during their hours of operation.

