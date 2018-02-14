Daycare workers think a parent brought them pot cookies

A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
A spokeswoman says Education Secretary DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.
Police in Maine say daycare workers suspect a parent brought them cookies tainted with marijuana.
Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut-wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about.
An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County. The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...
For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question.
Amy Caldeira is the 8th grade history teacher at Laurel Middle School. She's spearheading this campaign to teach others that a little kindness can go a long way.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift. The big day is Wednesday, so if you haven't gotten anything for your special someone yet, what are you waiting for?
