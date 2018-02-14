Heart attacks: the silent killer of women - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Heart attacks: the silent killer of women

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. We want to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much.

Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, that possibility couldn't have been further from her mind.

"It was normal day," said Casey Bantz. "I was getting for work. My son was watching cartoons."

All it takes is a second for life as we know it to end.

"It was not something I ever planned for," she said. "I'm thankful every day that my wife had to come home."

Bantz thought she was doing everything right.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," she said. "I'm 35-years-old, I exercise every day. I'm doing everything they tell you do."

But it wasn't enough.

"I was in so much pain, I don't remember much of the ambulance ride," she said. "But I know, at no point did I think, I'm having a heart attack."

Especially because of her symptoms.

"I started experiencing the worst heartburn you could ever imagine," she said.

Spokane Cardiologist Deirdra Mooney said women are often confused or even blindsided by the signs of trouble.

"They're more likely to have atypical or indigestion or just feeling unwell," she said. "They lose their appetite just have a feeling something is wrong."

The typical symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

That's a big reason why Bantz is sharing her story, to raise awareness.

"You don't have to meet the typical guidelines of what a heart attack victim looks like, it looks like every person walking around," she said.

Heart attacks and strokes kill one woman every 80 seconds.

"You don't have to be 60 plus to have these kinds of symptoms," Bantz said. "I feel so thankful to be alive."

So what can you do to decrease your chances of being a victim? Get out there are exercise, stop smoking, and eat heart healthy foods.

"Super foods are really beneficial to our health," said Registered Dietitian, Korrin Fotheringham. "They have an incredible amount of nutrients for how much you have to eat."

Some of the best foods you can add to your cart are sprouts, nuts, berries and kale.

"They have extra vitamins and minerals that are really beneficial for our overall health," she said.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Heart attacks: the silent killer of women

    Heart attacks: the silent killer of women

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:26 AM EST2018-02-14 07:26:53 GMT

    Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. KHQ wants to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much. Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, ...

    Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. KHQ wants to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much. Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, ...

  • Stolen car leads law enforcement on high speed chase

    Stolen car leads law enforcement on high speed chase

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-02-14 07:17:16 GMT

    A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County.  The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...

    A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County.  The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End...

  • Can you die of a broken heart?

    Can you die of a broken heart?

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-02-14 03:56:09 GMT

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Heart attacks: the silent killer of women

    Heart attacks: the silent killer of women

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:26 AM EST2018-02-14 07:26:53 GMT

    Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. KHQ wants to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much. Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, ...

    Think of the three women closest to you. Maybe it's your sister, your mom and your best friend. Now think that of those three, one will die because of heart disease. It's the gut wrenching reality that many don't want to think about or talk about. KHQ wants to start the conversation about women's heart health, because it very well could impact someone you love very much. Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, ...

  • Injured climber airlifted off Oregon mountain

    Injured climber airlifted off Oregon mountain

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-02-13 23:10:52 GMT

    An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.

    An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.

  • Suicide by Craigslist?

    Suicide by Craigslist?

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-02-13 21:07:17 GMT

    A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.

    A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:14 GMT
    Sam Big Hawk IIISam Big Hawk III

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Suicide by Craigslist?

    Suicide by Craigslist?

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-02-13 21:07:17 GMT

    A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.

    A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-09 18:05:44 GMT

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

  • Can you die of a broken heart?

    Can you die of a broken heart?

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-02-14 03:56:09 GMT

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

    The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack. 

  • Crash Near Browning Leaves Five Dead

    Crash Near Browning Leaves Five Dead

    Authorities in northern Montana say five people have died and two more are injured in a car accident near Browning.  The driver of a pickup truck lost control and rolled the vehicle on a road near Browning.
    Authorities in northern Montana say five people have died and two more are injured in a car accident near Browning.  The driver of a pickup truck lost control and rolled the vehicle on a road near Browning.

  • News Anchor goes viral for being short next to basketball players

    News Anchor goes viral for being short next to basketball players

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-03-29 04:43:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Our own Claire Graham is having a moment on Tuesday.  Claire is 4 feet 11 (and three-quarters) inches tall, and she loves posing with tall people. Here she is posing with former Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre. Here she is with Richard Fox, and here she is with Gonzaga player and SWX intern Ryan Edwards.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Our own Claire Graham is having a moment on Tuesday.  Claire is 4 feet 11 (and three-quarters) inches tall, and she loves posing with tall people. Here she is posing with former Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre. Here she is with Richard Fox, and here she is with Gonzaga player and SWX intern Ryan Edwards.