Stolen car leads law enforcement on high speed chase

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a high speed chase around the Billings area. According to Lieutenant Korell, the 2016 Chevy pick-up was reported stolen around 6:30 earlier this evening. Around 7:30, authorities got a tip that the vehicle had been spotted in Park City. Montana Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Stillwater County. 

The high speed chase moved into Yellowstone county where the car was lost momentarily but then the chase resumed in the West End. According to Patrolman Darrin Mees, a trooper deployed spike strips at 48th Street and Danford Drive which took out the tires on the passenger's side, but the driver kept going. When he reached the roundabout at Shiloh Road and Monad road, the truck spun out of control as it turned and it crashed into a street sign and finally stopped. No injuries were reported.

The passenger surrendered immediately, but the driver fled on foot and led police on a brief chase before being apprehended. The suspects are being described as two white males in their mid-20s. 

