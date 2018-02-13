Can you die of a broken heart? - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Can you die of a broken heart?

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The day of love is Wednesday but that brings up the questions, can you die of a broken heart?

Well actually, you can it's called Broken Heart Syndrome and it feels a little bit like a heart attack.

Broken Heart Syndrome is real and it tends to happen more in women than men according to University of Washington cardiologist, Dr. Zachary Goldberger.

Dr. Goldberger said he sees approximately one patient per week who may have this syndrome.

It's often due to emotional or physical stress as a result of losing someone or other traumatic issues.

Dr. Goldberger sees this syndrome more in women than men especially the older they age.

He explains that it is a form of cardiomyopathy which is the weakening of the heart muscle.

Dr. Goldberger said the symptoms are very similar to a heart attack making it very difficult to diagnose.

He said, "It's actually very difficult to diagnose. It presents just like a heart attack would. People present with chest pain, shortness of breath, or having passed out and when they present they often have ECG changes that look like a heart attack as well."

Dr. Goldberger said the syndrome is treatable but there have been some known cases ending in death.

In many cases, Broken Heart Syndrome only lasts for a few weeks and those that have the syndrome once often never get it again. 

