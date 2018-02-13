Last-minute tips to surprise your sweetheart for Valentine's Day - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Last-minute tips to surprise your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
Photo: Luke Ma / Flickr / MGN Photo: Luke Ma / Flickr / MGN
BILLINGS, Mont. -

For many loving couples, Valentine's Day is a chance to show love and appreciation for each other.

Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift.

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, which is just around the corner and if you haven't gotten your sweetheart anything yet there's no need to worry there's still time so we have a few tips and tricks for you for that last minute Valentine's Day surprise

Showing your partner you love and appreciate them can take a lot of planning sometimes but if you haven't made plans yet it doesn't mean you're out of luck.

Specialty flowers can still be ordered at local flower shops or you can pick some up at your local grocery or drug store.

We caught up with one local man ordering flowers for his wife and this is what he said about ordering his flowers the day before. 

"It's kind of tradition that I always get her flowers but it kind of takes us back to when we were dating and I was a little more reliable with the flowers," Stephen Hindman said. "I know that if I come down here they're fresh and they're always ready to go."

While flowers are a nice touch, having dinner out is often much appreciated for your hard working partner.

Many restaurants either don't take reservations or are already full, but you can still check a favorite restaurant to see if they have room.

Marriage and Family Therapist, Lorinne Burke, said you don't have to go all out for Valentine's Day.

Even simple tasks such as doing the dishes without being asked can show your appreciation.

She suggested taking some candles up to the Rims and sit in your car and talk about how much you love this person and why.

"Really emotional intimacy is going to be a lot better for your relationship than stuff," Burke said.

She said in the age of social media, everyone likes to show their friends how much their significant other loves them so it might be safest to get them something to show your appreciation.

Just one single Valentine's Day rose will make sure to keep you out of trouble.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:14 GMT
    Sam Big Hawk IIISam Big Hawk III

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Proposed Rage Room to come to Billings

    Proposed Rage Room to come to Billings

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-13 03:40:01 GMT
    Everyone experiences anger during their life but it's all about how you express it. Some choose to work out their frustrations at the gym while others choose to go about it a different way. Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms. Dante Lopez ...
    Everyone experiences anger during their life but it's all about how you express it. Some choose to work out their frustrations at the gym while others choose to go about it a different way. Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms. Dante Lopez ...

  • UM security ramps up for controversial speaker Mike Adams

    UM security ramps up for controversial speaker

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-13 00:35:57 GMT

    University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus. 

    University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus. 

  • 84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-12 20:54:55 GMT
    Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's DepartmentCourtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 AM EST2018-02-12 06:41:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

  • Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-02-13 01:40:05 GMT

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.