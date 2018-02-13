Last-minute tips to surprise your sweetheart for Valentine's Day

For many loving couples, Valentine's Day is a chance to show love and appreciation for each other.

Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift.

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, which is just around the corner and if you haven't gotten your sweetheart anything yet there's no need to worry there's still time so we have a few tips and tricks for you for that last minute Valentine's Day surprise

Showing your partner you love and appreciate them can take a lot of planning sometimes but if you haven't made plans yet it doesn't mean you're out of luck.

Specialty flowers can still be ordered at local flower shops or you can pick some up at your local grocery or drug store.

We caught up with one local man ordering flowers for his wife and this is what he said about ordering his flowers the day before.

"It's kind of tradition that I always get her flowers but it kind of takes us back to when we were dating and I was a little more reliable with the flowers," Stephen Hindman said. "I know that if I come down here they're fresh and they're always ready to go."

While flowers are a nice touch, having dinner out is often much appreciated for your hard working partner.

Many restaurants either don't take reservations or are already full, but you can still check a favorite restaurant to see if they have room.

Marriage and Family Therapist, Lorinne Burke, said you don't have to go all out for Valentine's Day.

Even simple tasks such as doing the dishes without being asked can show your appreciation.

She suggested taking some candles up to the Rims and sit in your car and talk about how much you love this person and why.

"Really emotional intimacy is going to be a lot better for your relationship than stuff," Burke said.

She said in the age of social media, everyone likes to show their friends how much their significant other loves them so it might be safest to get them something to show your appreciation.

Just one single Valentine's Day rose will make sure to keep you out of trouble.

