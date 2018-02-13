Laurel's mentoring program may come to an end - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Laurel's mentoring program may come to an end

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Kids counting on the mentoring program at Laurel High School may soon be out of luck. Budget cuts are looming for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County.

State budget cuts are impacting many agencies across the state and that includes non-profits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County.

Executive Director Regina Griemsman said the problem goes beyond state cuts. Past fundraisers have not done as well as they hoped. She said grants have gone up in the private sector but not enough to offset the money recently lost. The program needs to find $15,000 to keep the program alive in Laurel.

"We have to cut back and we're tightening our belts," Griemsman said. "So to do that, we need to look at what is going to be the most efficient, have the best rate of return, and be the most cost-efficient and that comes down to community."

Griemsman said Big Brothers Big Sisters is having a VIP fundraising event this Friday. They need to raise $101,000 to keep all their programs. Anything short of that goal will mean making some tough choices this year.

If you'd like to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County, you can make a private donation here.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Billings man charged with raping pregnant woman

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-29 23:07:03 GMT
    Tyrelle PetersonTyrelle Peterson

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

    A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.

  • Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:14 GMT
    Sam Big Hawk IIISam Big Hawk III

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

    A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Proposed Rage Room to come to Billings

    Proposed Rage Room to come to Billings

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-13 03:40:01 GMT
    Everyone experiences anger during their life but it's all about how you express it. Some choose to work out their frustrations at the gym while others choose to go about it a different way. Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms. Dante Lopez ...
    Everyone experiences anger during their life but it's all about how you express it. Some choose to work out their frustrations at the gym while others choose to go about it a different way. Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms. Dante Lopez ...

  • UM security ramps up for controversial speaker Mike Adams

    UM security ramps up for controversial speaker

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-13 00:35:57 GMT

    University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus. 

    University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus. 

  • 84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-12 20:54:55 GMT
    Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's DepartmentCourtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 AM EST2018-02-12 06:41:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

  • Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-02-13 01:40:05 GMT

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.