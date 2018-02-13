Laurel's mentoring program may come to an end

The day of love is Wednesday, but that brings up the question, can you die of a broken heart? Well actually, you can. It's called Broken Heart Syndrome, and it feels a little bit like a heart attack.
Time is running out to get your sweetheart the right gift. The big day is Wednesday, so if you haven't gotten anything for your special someone yet, what are you waiting for?
For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question.
Kids counting on the mentoring program at Laurel High School may soon be out of luck. Budget cuts are looming for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County.
Amy Caldeira is the 8th grade history teacher at Laurel Middle School. She's spearheading this campaign to teach others that a little kindness can go a long way.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two
Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.
