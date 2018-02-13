Rocky Mountain College student matches with bone marrow recipien - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rocky Mountain College student matches with bone marrow recipient

For Kael Giebink, registering in a bone marrow drive for his friend Marissa Van Atta was out of the question.

Even though he wasn't a match for her, Giebink wasn't expecting to be a match for someone else. 

"I just thought it would be a good thing to do. I didn't think anything would actually come of it because my parents have been on the registry for about twenty years and they've never had a match or anything," said Giebink. "I signed up in late November, early December right around there and to go four or five months and then get a match is pretty crazy."

Giebink says the process has been quick and easy and encourages everyone to register.

"It takes ten minutes to do the questions and even do all the swabs and everything is super easy," adds Giebink. "They are so nice and super accommodating, they are flying me down there and I don't have to worry about anything."

Marissa Van Atta says while the donation process can be long, she is proud of her friend and knows his recipient is grateful.

"I'm just so happy. He's just the best person to be the match, he's a kind person and very genuine," said Van Atta. "For him to take the time out of his life to go and help someone, fighting for theirs is incredible."

Giebink says potentially saving someone's life has changed his life.

"Like I said you don't actually expect that to happen to you out of all people and with the kind of cancer she has, it actually is a rare kind of lymphoma," adds Giebink. "They said to get a match with a patient like that with that kind of disease is really super rare, so I'm pretty blessed to be the one that can help her."

