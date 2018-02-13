Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Police: Man in jail after chasing people with knife at Billings Burger King

By KULR-8 News Staff
Sam Big Hawk III Sam Big Hawk III
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A man is in jail after allegedly chasing people around a Billings Burger King with a knife.

Sam Big Hawk III is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and criminal mischief. All are felonies. 

According to court records, the incident played out inside the Burger King on North 27th Street. Witnesses told police Big Hawk became upset after he and an associate were asked to leave the restaurant for being too loud.
 

