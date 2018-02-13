Injured climber airlifted off Oregon mountain

An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.
A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Scientists are trying to perfect gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.
Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.
A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.
Hawaii's false nuclear missile alert reveals how an unlikely group of hobbyists – ham radio operators – are standing at the ready and may save us all. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports.
Hawaii's false nuclear missile alert reveals how an unlikely group of hobbyists – ham radio operators – are standing at the ready and may save us all. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two
Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.
Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.