Injured climber airlifted off Oregon mountain

By Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter has airlifted an injured climber off Mount Hood, but others remain stranded on the state's highest peak.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the male climber is in critical condition.
  
Four climbers remain stranded on the mountain.
  
Other climbers are on the mountain, but it's unknown if they are stuck.
  
Officials say conditions are treacherous on the mountain with rocks and ice falling.

Officials say one person fell Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood and seven people are stranded.
  
Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber's condition. He says it's unclear how far the climber fell, with reports varying from several hundred feet to 1,000 feet (304 meters).
  
The climbers were on the Hogsback area near the summit of the 11,240-foot (3.4 kilometers) mountain about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Portland.
  
Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year. The peak is notorious for loose rocks in warm weather, and the sun has been out this week.

