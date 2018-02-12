ZooMontana's Valnimaltine Days events spread love

Well, the day of love is Wednesday and it's not just humans that need a little love.

Animals need love too which is why ZooMontana hosted Vanimaltines Days Sunday and Monday.

The Zoo's Valentine's day event was very popular with the children and featured some of the zoo's most well known animals.

For the second year of Valnimaltines Day events, ZooMontana said they've done very well.

The event was created to help get some people in the door during the long winter months.

ZooMontana Director, Jeff Ewelt said that this year the weather definitely had an impact on attendance but there were a decent amount of people on Sunday.

Jeff said we always say this time of the year anybody through the front gate is good news.

On both days kids could interact with both the animals and keepers.

Along with the animals, they set up crafts and snack stations.

Jeff said, " When the kids make the valentines for the animals it lets the kids connect with the animal and that's a lot of fun for the kids and again the animals aren't obviously reading the valentines but for a kid to know that they're writing a special message to the tiger that the keepers will read to that tiger that's special for that kid and for us that's what it's all about."

The animals got a little bit of extra love not just from the guests but by getting special heart shaped treats made out of meat, blood, and fruit.

It sounds gross but Jeff said the animals love them.

KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli said there's nothing quite like seeing the wonderment on children's faces, as they interact with beasts and beauty of nature.

Vanimaltine Day's at ZooMontana may be over but you can still head on over to the zoo and give the animals a little bit of extra love during the cold winter months.



