Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting

The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.
Hawaii's false nuclear missile alert reveals how an unlikely group of hobbyists – ham radio operators – are standing at the ready and may save us all. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on an endless road trip past Mars.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.
