Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

Every year in the United States, 2.2 million men and women are incarcerated. Many of them are mothers and fathers.
Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.
Physical Education was a bit different Monday for students and teachers at St. Francis Catholic School. They're having to get creative with Physical Education after a watermain break flooded the gym over the weekend.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.
The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.
