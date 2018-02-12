First day back to school after flood at St. Francis

Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.
Physical Education was a bit different Monday for students and teachers at St. Francis Catholic School. They're having to get creative with Physical Education after a watermain break flooded the gym over the weekend.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
The school boards in Lockwood and East Helena have estimates for the costs of new high schools they want to build after legislation passed last year that allows elementary school districts with more than 1,000 students to ask voters if they want to expand to a high school district.
St. Francis Catholic School is recovering after a flood damaged several rooms, including the school gym. The flooding occurred six months after the school opened its doors for the first time.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.
Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
