First day back to school after flood at St. Francis - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

First day back to school after flood at St. Francis

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Physical Education was a bit different Monday for students and teachers at St. Francis Catholic School. They're having to get creative with Physical Education after a watermain break flooded the gym over the weekend.

KULR-8 spoke with Principal Debra Hayes at St. Francis School and she said the insurance agents, fire department, and restoration crew have all been at the school already, making it pretty hectic today.

Hayes said the teachers have been responding very well with having to adjust their daily schedules and relocate. She said the P.E. and music teachers moved their classes to other classrooms and the cafeteria. She also said even though the kids were confused about why certain parts of the school look so different, the children have adapted to these changes very responsibly.

Hayes said the gym floor will have to be replaced. She expects it will be mid-April before the P.E. teachers are back in the gym.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Downtown Billings Alliance maintains 'no handing out candy' rule

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-02-13 01:40:05 GMT

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.

    Candy will not be handed out during next month's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Billings. The Downtown Billings Alliance said their decision is based on safety and littering concerns.

  • First day back to school after flood at St. Francis

    First day back to school after flood at St. Francis

    Monday, February 12 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-13 01:18:56 GMT

    Physical Education was a bit different Monday for students and teachers at St. Francis Catholic School. They're having to get creative with Physical Education after a watermain break flooded the gym over the weekend.

    Physical Education was a bit different Monday for students and teachers at St. Francis Catholic School. They're having to get creative with Physical Education after a watermain break flooded the gym over the weekend.

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-11 05:24:07 GMT

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-09 18:05:44 GMT

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

  • Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-12 20:08:45 GMT
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.

  • Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-12 15:07:40 GMT

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

  • Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-02-11 23:40:05 GMT

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

  • Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-12 15:58:27 GMT
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...

  • 84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-12 20:54:55 GMT
    Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's DepartmentCourtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.