Police: 'Obit bandit' targets homes of mourners at funerals - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Police: 'Obit bandit' targets homes of mourners at funerals

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy: Barnstable Police Department Courtesy: Barnstable Police Department

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested a man they say broke into people's homes in Massachusetts while they attended wakes or funerals.

Authorities say they began to suspect 35-year-old Randy Brunelle during an investigation into a series of break-ins on Cape Cod. Brunelle previously had served an 18-month prison sentence on a 2012 conviction for breaking into a police officer's home as the officer attended his mother's funeral.

Barnstable police say they followed his car Friday while other officers went to homes of residents attending funerals.

Officers discovered a break-in and pulled Brunelle over. Police say they arrested him after finding jewelry in his pockets.

Brunelle, who police nicknamed the "obit bandit," is facing multiple charges including felony breaking and entering. The Cape Cod Times reports that he ignored a reporter's questions while entering court for his arraignment Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-11 05:24:07 GMT

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-09 18:05:44 GMT

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

  • Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-12 20:08:45 GMT
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.

  • Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-12 15:07:40 GMT

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

  • Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-02-11 23:40:05 GMT

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

  • Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-12 15:58:27 GMT
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...

  • 84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-12 20:54:55 GMT
    Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's DepartmentCourtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.