Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/12

Number 8: West's Cade Tyson gets the steal and fires the pass up court to Jesse Owens for the reverse lay up versus Bozeman.

Number 7: Montana's Michael Oguine gets the putback dunk in overtime versus Sacramento State as the Griz move to 13-0 in conference.

Number 6: Carroll's Brittany Johnson drains a pair of triples with 40 seconds remaining versus Rocky Mountain to force overtime.

Number 5: Forsyth's Michael Weber, Colstrip's Jackson Currier, and Havre's Martin Wilkie all win their third state wrestling championships in as many years.

Number 4: Colstrip's Ty Bradley gets the take down over Huntley Project's Matthew Middleton with only a few seconds to go to win the B/C 152 pound state championship 5-4.

Number 3: Billings Central swimmer Jack Leuthold breaks an 18 year old record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:39.9 seconds.

Number 2: The Hellgate boys and girls swim teams make it five straight years as Class AA swim champions.

Number 1: Senior's Charlie Klepps becomes the 32nd Montanan to win four state wrestling championships as the Class AA 132 weight class champion.

