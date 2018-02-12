Bruce Parker stepping down as athletic director at Rocky Mountain College

State wrestling and state swimming made a huge splash in this week's Super 8!
Associate Director of Athletics Jeff Malby will take over the day-to-day operations of the Rocky athletic department on an interim basis.
The 14th-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech in a doubleheader nightcap at the Carroll PE Center.
The 13th-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech for the annual pink game at the PE Center.
State wrestling and state swimming made a huge splash in this week's Super 8!
Associate Director of Athletics Jeff Malby will take over the day-to-day operations of the Rocky athletic department on an interim basis.
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.
There were six lead changes in the last 2:46 alone as the two teams traded a barrage of baskets, but Eastern's Bogdan Bliznyuk had a potential game-tying layin blocked with six seconds to play.
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.
Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).
