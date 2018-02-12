New Montana panel looks into child deaths

A federal judge has upheld the constitutionality of Montana's law prohibiting most robocalls after a challenge by a political consulting firm that sought to do business in the state.
A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system.
One man was arrested Saturday night in East Helena after a four-hour long standoff with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies were called to a home on Valley View Drive in East Helena around 8 p.m. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at a woman and was riding around the property on a four-wheeler. When deputies arrived the man, identified as 21-year-old Stryker Navarre Miller, took off on foot. Deputies were able to track him to a s...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system. The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen.
Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.
An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.
