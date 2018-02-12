84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

Betty Frances Sanders fired a handgun Friday in the direction of the kids, who were between the ages of 8 and 10, after complaining about the noise from their motorcycles, the Shasta County Sheriff's Department said.

Nobody was hurt. It wasn't immediately known if Sanders has an attorney.

The Redding Record Searchlight says the children's mother told deputies she argued with Sanders before the woman opened fire. The newspaper says the children were about 20 feet away when Sanders allegedly pulled the trigger.

Deputies recovered the gun.

Sanders could face charges including assault with a firearm and child endangerment. Her bail was set at $50,000.