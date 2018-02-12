84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

Betty Frances Sanders fired a handgun Friday in the direction of the kids, who were between the ages of 8 and 10, after complaining about the noise from their motorcycles, the Shasta County Sheriff's Department said.

Nobody was hurt. It wasn't immediately known if Sanders has an attorney.

The Redding Record Searchlight says the children's mother told deputies she argued with Sanders before the woman opened fire. The newspaper says the children were about 20 feet away when Sanders allegedly pulled the trigger.

Deputies recovered the gun.

Sanders could face charges including assault with a firearm and child endangerment. Her bail was set at $50,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-12 22:35:46 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-11 05:24:07 GMT

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-09 18:05:44 GMT

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

  • Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-12 20:08:45 GMT
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.

  • Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-12 15:07:40 GMT

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

  • Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-02-11 23:40:05 GMT

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

  • Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-12 15:58:27 GMT
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...
    Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...

  • 84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    84-year-old woman accused of shooting at 'noisy' children

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-12 20:54:55 GMT
    Courtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's DepartmentCourtesy of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.

    An 84-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting toward her neighbor's children because they were being too noisy, Northern California sheriff's officials said.