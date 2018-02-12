Lockwood, East Helena estimate costs for new high schools

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The school boards in Lockwood and East Helena have estimates for the costs of new high schools they want to build after legislation passed last year that allows elementary school districts with more than 1,000 students to ask voters if they want to expand to a high school district.



Lockwood's estimated cost is $49 million while East Helena's is $29.5 million.



The East Helena school board is meeting Monday evening and is expected to consider a resolution to ask voters for $29.5 million in its May 8 bond election. Lockwood is expected to finalize its bond request during a meeting on Feb. 26.



If voters reject the bonds, the districts can't ask again for five years.

