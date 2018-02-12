School expected to resume after flooding - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

School expected to resume after flooding

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

St. Francis Catholic School is recovering after a flood damaged several rooms, including the school gym. The flooding occurred six months after the school opened its doors for the first time.

Shaun Harrington who is the President of the Billings Catholic Schools said when the principals arrived here yesterday afternoon, this room was flooded in about two feet of water.

Harrington said the main waterline coming into the building had separated around Saturday afternoon.

"It went into the band, orchestra, and choir rooms," Harrington said. "And as you can see, it came into the gym, all the way down the hall, and the commons area. It did not flood any classrooms or anything like that, but it did get this whole wing of the building."

Restoration specialists have been working around the clock to assess the damage. Harrington said the community has been supporting St. Francis any way they can.

"Over the last day, I've gotten calls from Terry Bouck and everybody in the leadership team at school district number 2, they've offered every kind of support possible. Granite Health and Fitness offered us gym space. We've had parents, grandparents, and kids coming through the door asking if they can move things or if there something they can do to help and so, we've been very touched."

The president of Billings Catholic Schools said even though this is a tragic event, the school will be able to push through and keep moving forward.

"We'll be up and running tomorrow. Vast majority of our school is not involved in what happened. Luckily, all the classrooms are up and running just like usual. the only areas are band, orchestra, choir, and the gym that will be in question and we'll make that right. We didn't have a gym for a hundred years so now we have one, but we can go back to not having one for a month so it'll be fine. There will be school tomorrow, sorry kids."

Harrington said that it'll take about 3 to 5 days for the school to be completely dried.
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • School expected to resume after flooding

    School expected to resume after flooding

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-02-12 18:12:52 GMT

    St. Francis Catholic School is recovering after a flood damaged several rooms, including the school gym. The flooding occurred six months after the school opened its doors for the first time.

    St. Francis Catholic School is recovering after a flood damaged several rooms, including the school gym. The flooding occurred six months after the school opened its doors for the first time.

  • New Montana panel looks into child deaths

    New Montana panel looks into child deaths

    Sunday, February 11 2018 9:55 PM EST2018-02-12 02:55:52 GMT

       HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system.    The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen. 

       HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system.    The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen. 

  • Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-11 05:24:07 GMT

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-11 05:24:07 GMT

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

    Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School. 

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-09 18:05:44 GMT

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

  • Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:09 PM EST2018-02-12 18:09:03 GMT
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.
    A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear who had attacked his puppy in the woods.

  • Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Keeping climbers safe in Wyoming

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-02-11 23:40:05 GMT

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

    Wyoming’s Department of Transportation is helping rock climbers stay safe.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Banter, bickering: Mic'd-up Olympic curlers 'on the nose'

    Banter, bickering: Mic'd-up Olympic curlers 'on the nose'

    Sunday, February 11 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-11 21:44:10 GMT
    In curling, every player wears a microphone, offering a uniquely intimate view of the athletes as all their banter, bickering and baffling strategy-talk is carried across the airwaves to viewers worldwide.
    In curling, every player wears a microphone, offering a uniquely intimate view of the athletes as all their banter, bickering and baffling strategy-talk is carried across the airwaves to viewers worldwide.

  • Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-12 15:07:40 GMT

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

    The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

  • New Montana panel looks into child deaths

    New Montana panel looks into child deaths

    Sunday, February 11 2018 9:55 PM EST2018-02-12 02:55:52 GMT

       HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system.    The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen. 

       HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system.    The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen. 