School expected to resume after flooding

St. Francis Catholic School is recovering after a flood damaged several rooms, including the school gym. The flooding occurred six months after the school opened its doors for the first time.



Shaun Harrington who is the President of the Billings Catholic Schools said when the principals arrived here yesterday afternoon, this room was flooded in about two feet of water.



Harrington said the main waterline coming into the building had separated around Saturday afternoon.



"It went into the band, orchestra, and choir rooms," Harrington said. "And as you can see, it came into the gym, all the way down the hall, and the commons area. It did not flood any classrooms or anything like that, but it did get this whole wing of the building."



Restoration specialists have been working around the clock to assess the damage. Harrington said the community has been supporting St. Francis any way they can.



"Over the last day, I've gotten calls from Terry Bouck and everybody in the leadership team at school district number 2, they've offered every kind of support possible. Granite Health and Fitness offered us gym space. We've had parents, grandparents, and kids coming through the door asking if they can move things or if there something they can do to help and so, we've been very touched."



The president of Billings Catholic Schools said even though this is a tragic event, the school will be able to push through and keep moving forward.



"We'll be up and running tomorrow. Vast majority of our school is not involved in what happened. Luckily, all the classrooms are up and running just like usual. the only areas are band, orchestra, choir, and the gym that will be in question and we'll make that right. We didn't have a gym for a hundred years so now we have one, but we can go back to not having one for a month so it'll be fine. There will be school tomorrow, sorry kids."



Harrington said that it'll take about 3 to 5 days for the school to be completely dried.

